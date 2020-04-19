Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Similarly, the minister expressed his deepest sympathies for the immediate family of the late presidential aide as they mourn his demise, even as he condoled with Mamman Daura, the entire Kyari clan of Bama and the government and people of Borno State.

Recall that Malam Kyari passed on Friday, April 17, while receiving treatment in Lagos after contracting coronavirus, COVID-19.

Ngige, in a statement, particularly consoled President Buhari over the loss he felt in the death of his very close confidant and trusted aide.

In the statement by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, the Labour Minister said words might not suffice to express the loss that he felt over the death of Malam Abba Kyari.

ALSO READ:

According to him, “at our future Federal Executive Council, FEC, meetings, the highly critical and beneficial contributions of the late Chief of Staff, Malam Kyari on fiscal and monetary issues, implementation of government policies and programmes, will be greatly missed.

“He was a very highly educated and knowledgeable person, having garnered a lot of experience in the public and private sector as a very highly skilled and exposed manager of human and material resources.

“Hearing about the death of the Chief of Staff deeply saddened me. He was a patriotic and selfless Nigerian that devoted all his energy, experience and potentials to the service of our great nation, Nigeria.

“Malam Abba Kyari will be terribly missed. I am deeply pained. We lost an astute and quintessential politician/administrator, who exhibited unwavering commitment to the growth, development and progress of our dear country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Mr President, late Abba Kyari’s immediate family, Mamman Daura, the Kyari clan in Bama, and the government and people of Borno State.

“May the love and mercy of God be bestowed on all those he left behind and may the soul of the departed rest in peace.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: