Newcastle to ‘challenge’ for Champions League – Demba Ba

Kindly Share This Story:

Newcastle will be “fighting for the title, fighting for the Champions League” if their protracted takeover is approved, according to Demba Ba.

PCP Capital Partners are waiting for their move to be ratified after paying a non-refundable £17m deposit to current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, with whom they have also exchanged contracts.

There is pressure for the Premier League to reject the deal amid reports it could be completed within a fortnight.

Ba expects Newcastle to follow the usual post-takeover pattern of heavy spending, thus catapulting them into title contention.

“If that goes through, I will be very happy because Newcastle is a club I love a lot,” Ba told Sky Sports.

“I have spent a very great time there and if this goes through it’s going to be another top team.

“I’m not going to say top club because Newcastle is already a top club, but it’s going to be another top team, fighting for the title, fighting for the Champions League, and it’s going to be only great for the Premier League and for Newcastle also.”

“They will challenge. It does not mean they will win because we have seen for example a team like City, who have been challenging for a decade now for the Champions League.

“It’s not an easy competition and just money does not give you any guarantee. If money would give you guarantee then for sure City would have had a couple of (titles), and other clubs also would have had more – Paris (Saint-Germain) would also have one.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: