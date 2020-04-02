Newcastle owner Ashley gives condition for selling club

Kindly Share This Story:

Mike Ashley will sell Newcastle United if the consortium fronted by Amanda Staveley produces the cash to do a deal.

We have learned that, since January when Staveley’s name reappeared as part of a group including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Ashley has joked about walking down his driveway and opening his mailbox every morning only to find no cheque inside.

Fresh reports surfaced this week claiming a deal has moved closer and that paperwork from both sides had been submitted to the Premier League.

However, sources at the Premier League have indicated they will only become ‘interested’ once instructed by the seller that a deal has been reached and the takeover process can begin, although documents being lodged is a step in the right direction.

Those close to Ashley have consistently said they will only have a decision to make when presented with an acceptable offer and the cash to complete and, as of now, that has not happened. Ashley’s lieutenant Justin Barnes is the man tasked with making any deal happen.

