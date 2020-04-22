Nestlé Nigeria donates N700 million towards COVID-19 response

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

In line with its company’s policy to improve livelihoods in its communities, Nestlé Nigeria has contributed over N700 million to support the COVID-19 response efforts in Nigeria.

The donation includes nutritious food and beverage products worth N450 million to reach more than 600,000 vulnerable people, most impacted by the crisis.

The company also donated N250 million in cash towards the procurement of medical supplies and personal protective equipment for the COVID-19 response.

Nestlé is supporting the COVID-19 response efforts led by the Presidential Taskforce, working alongside other private sector partners in the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

Commenting on the development, MD/CEO Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, said: “We are joining forces with government to do everything we can help those in need through both financial means and product donations in these unprecedented times where our communities need our support more than ever,” said

“We are donating nutritious food and beverages to reach more than 600,000 vulnerable families who are the most impacted by the crisis.

We are also making a financial donation towards the procurement of medical supplies including personal protection equipment to enhance the health and safety of the medical teams and volunteers on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus.”

Alarcon reiterated that Nestlé Nigeria will continue to play its essential role in ensuring the uninterrupted availability of food and beverage products which are critical for the sustenance and well-being of millions of Nigerian families who rely on the company to help feed their families every day.

