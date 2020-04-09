NEMA, SEMA inspect COVID-19 isolation centres in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have inspected COVID-19 protective care centres in Anambra State to ascertain their preparedness to fight coronavirus cases.

While in the state, the team visited Amaku General Hospital, Aguleri Surge Centre, Onitsha General Hospital, Ekwulobia General Hospital, and Umuawulu Isolation Centre, which were set up by the state government for the coronavirus.

NEMA southeast zonal coordinator of NEMA, Mr. Fred Anusim said in addition to ascertaining Anambra’s readiness in the isolation centres, they needed to have in their records, the capacity of the isolation centres and an actual number of persons they could accommodate.

Anusim, who spoke through the Assistant Coordinator of NEMA, Mrs. Eyiuche Aniagor said the agency also wanted to know plans of SEMA, in terms of security logistics and mass-care on COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to restricted movement in the state.

She explained that the two agencies had brainstormed on easy ways of identification, enumeration and collation of data of the most vulnerable in all the communities in the state for possible food, water and other interventions by the Federal Government.

According to her, NEMA had plans to support the state in terms of provision of palliatives and described the isolation centres in Anambra State among the best in the country.

The Executive Director of SEMA, Mr. C Y Agupugo informed the visitors that in addition to maintaining high level of commitment and dedication in fighting the pandemic, the state government had also initiated various stimulus packages for the people of the state aimed at cushioning the effects of the pandemic and the stay at home directive.

“It is due to Governor Willie Obiano’s proactive measures that led to zero coronavirus in the state so far and we pray that it remains that way until this pandemic is over,” he said.

