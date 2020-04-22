NDIDRA says IMC’s statement failed to address real issues about NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

A Niger Delta group, Niger Delta Ijaw Development and Response Assembly (NDIDRA) has said that claims made in a statement credited to the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), are far from addressing the true reality of things about the commission.

The NDIDRA noted that a lot of allegations involving the management of the NDDC which had also led to the forensic audit ordered by the presidency many months back remain a problem to be rid of for the people of the Niger Delta to attain full benefit from the developments which the commission is meant to bring.

The NDIDRA said although its fight for good management of NDDC is not borne from a political point of view as it is not a political party, but that it is committed towards ridding NDDC of corruption so that the people of the Niger Delta region can get the full benefit they deserve from the commission.

According to NDIDRA, “This is a rejoinder to the recent Press Statement written, signed and published by members of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)” over the allegation levelled against the commission’s management.

“The Press Statement is, no doubt, an attempt to respond to a number of publications and petitions written by the Niger Delta Ijaw Development and Response Assembly (NDIDRA) against the backdrop of the corrupt practices in the NDDC. This rejoinder is therefore to restate the position of the NDIDRA concerning the allegations as the IMC’s Press Statement failed to address the issues.

“NDIDRA will like to place on record that it has no pecuniary interest in mind for this battle against the squandering of public funds, most particularly those of the NDDC. The NDDC is a product of a ‘People’s Struggle’ – the ‘Ijaw Struggle’ and was not gotten on a platter of gold. Lives were lost and those of us alive must protect it for the betterment of all the people of the region.

“We are therefore neither scared of the outcome of a non-existent forensic audit because we are not NDDC contractors; nor are we the group described as ‘professional trouble makers seeking for attention’ because we have never had cause to fight any management; nor are we the group described as ‘online publishers out to extort money from the NDDC management’ because we are not journalists and do not own a blog with which news are published. We are simply Ijaw people who took part in the Ijaw Struggle and played different roles to see that the Ijaw people have a better deal in the affairs of the country called Nigeria. And the NDDC is one of the outcomes of that struggle.

“On the specific allegations of corruption, the position of the NDIDRA is that the establishment of the IMC, is itself an infringement on the law that governs the running of the NDDC. It is, therefore, a misnomer and must be disbanded. We demand that a Board be constituted. This is not a call for negotiation and settlement. The laws of our land must be obeyed, be it at the Federal, State, or Local Government levels and, even in a quasi-government. We make bold to say that the much-touted forensic audit in the NDDC is a ruse. And if the Federal Government and its anti-graft agencies, in this instance, fail to protect the law, we, the people of the Niger Delta, will take legal actions to protect and preserve the NDDC from total collapse.

“We have, in order to put the records straight, reproduced specific financial impropriety against the Commission and the people of the Niger Delta.

“CONTRACT FOR THE COMPLETION OF THE NDDC PERMANENT SITE: March 2020 was announced as the above project completion timeline. In the Press Statement, the IMC suggested that the initial contractor brought the project to 50% completion level. What they did not tell us is how much the contractor received as payment for the 50% job done. The IMC did not also disclose the contract sum for the completion of the remaining 50% of the project.

“CONTRACTS FOR CLEARING OF WATER HYACINTHS.” The group claimed that money was disbursed without due process and that within two weeks interval, another sum was also disbursed for the above project without due course. It said, “In the Press Statement under reference, the IMC claimed that youths protested against the non-payment of contracts for clearing of water hyacinths. If we may ask, what has youths got to do with contracts for clearing of water hyacinths that will warrant a youths’ protest. Are water hyacinth contracts a part of youth empowerment programme? If youths were to organize such manner of protests, it will be against the abandoning of the East-West Road Project directly under the control of the Niger Delta Ministry. Out of the payment the IMC claimed it has made so far to contractors, roughly 20% are for phantom water hyacinths and River De-silting, and 80% for bogus Emergency contracts, leaving out road and land reclamation projects and the likes, that our people are in dire need of.

“CONTRACTS FOR THE SUPPLY OF LASSA FEVER EQUIPMENT.” The group disagreed with the IMC’s stand saying, “IMC’s claims that these contracts were awarded and the contracts closed out before the current minister of the commission became the supervising Minister for the Commission” are not very correct.

The group claimed that “the said contracts were awarded in 2019, some without budget cover and others, exceeding budget limits. This is a practice every appropriation law forbids.” It said the evidence it has “shows that the contracts were paid for in the year 2020. We insist that no equipment was supplied. If the Commission did, the general public should have known.

“CONTRACT FOR COVID-19 SENSITIZATION.” The group said, “In a letter dated 6th April, 2020, this current IMC awarded a contract for the ‘Emergency Procurement of Specialized Medical Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) for Health Workers and Provision of Community based Sensitization Campaign Against the Spread of COVID-19 and other Communicable Diseases in the Nine States of the Niger Delta Region’. How was it possible to gather people in 2,775 communities in the Niger Delta region for sensitization 15 days into the lockdown? Is this not ridiculous?”

“Hence, we leave the reading public to decipher a guess as to the motive behind this contract. Remember, we are in a lockdown across the country and people are advised to stay at home. We are waiting in our homes to receive the contractor and his team for the sensitization exercise.

“For lack of time and media space, we shall defer to a later date, our counter-reactions on the other weighty allegations for which, in the same characteristic manner, the IMC has failed to address. We enjoin our reading public to obey the lockdown rules to stay safe, while urging you to join us in this ‘People’s Crusade’ against corruption,” the statement concluded.

VANGUARD

