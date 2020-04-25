NDDC under fire over N5.4bn PPE, COVID-19 sensitization campaign contract

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Perez Brisibe

THE Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is currently under fire over the award of a N5.4billion contract for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipments, PPE and COVID-19 sensitization campaign in the nine states of the region.

A letter dated April 6, 2020 with a Ref number NDDC/MD/HPU/20/4/EHSS/05 made available to Vanguard, showed details on how the commission approved N5, 474,647,125.00 for the contract.

The Ijaw People’s Development Initiative, IPDI and the Transparency and Accountability Advancement Group while reacting to the contract, asked the federal government and other anti-graft agencies in the country, to probe the activities of the commission.

This is just as the commission’s Director of Communication, Charles Odili denied any fraudulent dealing in the agency, saying, “The document is simply fake or at best unauthorised,” stating that “letters for all contracts awarded by the commission are signed by the Executive Director, Projects on the authority of the Ag Managing Director who is the chief accounting officer of the Commission.”

He said: “It is inconceivable that a contract of such magnitude could be awarded otherwise. The Commission has launched an internal investigation into how such a letter came to be issued and on what authority.

“For the purpose of transparency, we wish to confirm that the Commission has just secured presidential approval to intervene by assisting NCDC in the supply of kits and the building of isolation centres in the nine Niger Delta states.”

The groups in separate statements described the contract as a sad commentary at a time when the focus should be on restructuring the intervention agency and getting it to deliver on its mandate.

IPDI national chairman, Austin Ozobo in his statement, said the contract is a “needless and plot to divert NDDC funds to private treasury,” with an appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the project and immediately dissolve the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC under the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio.

Expressing worries over the hastiness of the contract, Ozobo stated that the hastiness in which the contract was approved is “suspicious and fraudulent in the face of the economic hardship being faced by the people of the Niger Delta region.”

He said: “If I may ask between Nigerian health workers and the vulnerable people of Niger Delta who is suffering and who need the 5billion most? We urgently call on President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the fraudulent 5billion PPE contract, sack Godswill Akpabio and dissolve the current interim NDDC board over such fraudulent contract.

“No responsible government institution would want to spend such outrageous billions for a mere purchase of PPE equipments and fake awareness campaign of covid-19 when Nigerian economy is getting near recession.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the EFCC and ICPC, to probe the N5billion PPE fraudulent contract and prosecute anyone found culpable in this renewed move to divert monies meant for the people of the Niger Delta region.”

National President of TAAG, Godknows Sotonye on his part, said: “The recent revelations of large-scale payments for unbudgeted, dubious and unexecuted contracts by the NDDC running into billions of naira is a sad commentary at a time when the focus should be on restructuring the intervention agency and getting it to deliver on its mandate.

“Indeed, it is an indication that all the talk about a forensic audit and the whole purpose of appointing an IMC is to facilitate this brazen looting of the lean resources of the agency.

“It is all the more worrisome that the supervising minister of the agency, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, has emerged as the central figure in the ongoing malfeasance. President Buhari must as a matter of urgency halt the drift in the ministry and the NDDC.

“We are worried that rather than constructively engage the people of the Niger Delta on their critical needs and work towards finding solutions in those areas, the minister and the IMC have chosen to exploit the agency to make dubious payments for uncompleted projects, medical equipment and facilities, which have not been delivered on, such that the bank balance of about N50 billion in the commission’s account when the IMC was appointed just a few months ago has been depleted.

“Particularly worrisome are the series of selective payments ordered by the minister and executed by the IMC without resort to due process.

Nigerians have also been inundated with the reckless manner in which the NDDC head office contract which was already 70 percent completed was re-awarded for the sum of N16 billion and full payment has been made while the job is yet to be completed, an action that is clearly at variance with known public sector financial regulations and good sense.

“Again, on April 6th 2020, it awarded two contracts at over N10 billion to two companies for the supply of medical equipment. While this may on the face seem desirable given the ravaging disease, whistleblowers say the award is fraudulent.

“That followed yet another opaque disbursement made in March 2020 when the IMC said it had made available N1.045 billion to the nine states of the zone and as part payment for the establishment of Covid-19 isolation centres in each of the 27 senatorial zones in the region. Yet there are no NDDC-funded isolation centres in all of the 27 senatorial districts across the region.

“Emergency contracts were some of the major instruments through which the NDDC was fleeced in recent years, yet Akpabio and his IMC have continued with this practice in violation of extant directives of the office of the Auditor General of the Federation. Therefore, the pertinent questions for the Minister, the IMC and investigators are: If these contracts passed through tender and all due processes before being awarded?

“What medical urgency necessitated an ’emergency supply contract’ of N4.8 billion for medical supplies different from another COVID-19 PPE medical supplies in the sum of N5.4 billion with contracts awarded on the same day to different companies?

“Where the supplier of Medical PPE was expected to source the equipment from in three weeks given that there is a globally acknowledged supply deficit on account of the pandemic? Why the IMC has resorted to disobeying the extant financial rules on payments to contractors?

“What is apparent is that in giving out contract letters without details as to quality and quantity, they have created an avenue to fleece the agency through these nebulous contracts.

“These reports of corruption in the NDDC indicate the Governance problems in the interventionist agency as Akpabio, who is the central figure in these allegations and who appointed the IMC members, is as well the supervising minister, Chairman of the Monitoring Committee and Member of the Advisory Committee.

“There is an obvious conspiracy of silence in the agency and the government that is unhealthy and needs to be probed and dealt with. The Buhari regime must live up to its mandate to employ the resources of the country in the best interest of the people. What is going on at the NDDC is a negation of this mandate and the president must put a stop to it.

“It is without a doubt that the excuses for not having a Governing Board in place are more sinister than have been canvassed by the minister and that should be reversed also for a fully transparent management of the NDDC and its assets.”

