NCDC declares emergency phase of 2020 Lassa fever outbreak over

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, yesterday declared the emergency phase of the 2020 Lassa fever outbreak over following successive decline in cases below the emergency threshold, and an epidemiological review carried out by NCDC, in collaboration with World Health Organisation, WHO.

In a statement, Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, noted that since the beginning of the outbreak, 979 confirmed cases, including 188 deaths, had been recorded from 27 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, as at April 9, 2020.

However, the statement noted that the Lassa fever case counts had significantly declined in the last three weeks and dropped below levels considered to be a national emergency.

It noted that in the last four months, NCDC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment and Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Response led the Lassa fever response activities across the country.

