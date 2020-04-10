NCDC charges Nigeria to comply with govt’s directive on COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Friday the country’s high population density made it more susceptible to transmission of infectious diseases such as coronavirus.

Ihekweazu, who stated this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, said that despite the large population, the country had an opportunity to ensure the effectiveness of its strategy to combat the pandemic.

He said that Nigerians would need to stay physically apart to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The NCDC chief said: “Nigerians are socially intense people, but we need to pay a short-term price for a long-term goal.

“Now, more than ever, we call on the people to observe physical distance while maintaining social connection.

“We have an opportunity to ensure our strategy is effective.”

He said that wearing of masks alone could not prevent the spread of COVID-19, adding that it should be adopted in addition to other recommendations.

“Even when we make a decision on face masks, that is not going to solve the problem.

“It will just be an addition to social distancing measures,” he added.

The Ihekweazu said that religious and traditional leaders had a role to play in giving accurate information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that as Nigerians looked forward to the Easter celebration, there was a need for all to take responsibility in the prevention and control of the pandemic.

“Today is Good Friday, it emphasises the importance of sacrifice for a longer-term goal,” he concluded. (NAN

