NCAC distributes face masks, sanitisers to media houses

The Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, recently in Abuja, distributed face masks and sanitizers to some media houses.

Speaking to journalists at the occasion, Runsewe said the time has come for someone to make special provision for journalists who are also on the frontline in the fight against the spread of the dreadful Covid-19.

The DG also used the opportunity to condole the President, Muhamadu Buhari, on the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, as well as commend the President, the Presidential Task Force and the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on the measures taken so far to curb the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

He also said the recent directive by the Sultan of Sokoto that there should be no public gatherings during the month of Ramadan is very commendable and worthy of emulation by other religious faiths. He also commended traditional rulers for their efforts in mobilizing their subjects against the spread of the virus.

Runsewe, who is also the President of the World Crafts Council, Africa Region, said he was extending special thanks to journalists in Nigeria for ensuring that adequate and accurate information about the pandemic is given out to the public in good time.

He appealed to journalists not to relent in their efforts in sensitizing the masses and mobilizing efforts and resources towards eradicating the coronavirus.

During the Interactive session with the journalists, Runsewe urged them to be mindful and ensure that they give out accurate information bearing in mind that people believe so much in the information emanating from journalists.

Presenting the items to the reporters, Runsewe said he wanted to ensure that enough of the facemasks and sanitizers were given to each media house so that those in the newsrooms will also benefit from it, restating the importance of wearing face masks and applying hand sanitization at all times.

He said the face masks were made from adire and ankara fabrics, and embossed with the NCAC logo to avoid imitation and to showcase homegrown solutions. The reason for locally sourcing the raw materials for both the face masks and the sanitizers, he said, was to create employment for the teeming unemployed youths.

Otunba Runsewe thanked all well-meaning Nigerians who have contributed financially and otherwise to the Covid-19 struggle and urged others to do so.

