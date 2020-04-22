NBET appeals against NIC order to pay salary of suspended staff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel

The management of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc has approached the Appeal Court to set aside the judgment of the National Industrial Court which recently ordered the company to pay its former head of audit, Gambo Abdullahi, his two years salaries after being suspended from work for rejecting redeployment to another department.

The NIC, presided over by Justice Oyewumi, had on March 11, 2020 delivered judgment in a suit filed by Sambo Abdullahi, praying the court to direct the company to pay him his two years’ salaries and allowances since the company didn’t have the power to discipline or transfer him to another department without the board.

In the judgment, the judge held that the management was wrong to have suspended the salaries of the former head of audit before subjecting him to disciplinary committee.

READ ALSO:

However, NBET has filed a stay of execution of the judgment notice with the NIC and an appeal with the Appeal Court asking the appellate court to reverse the judgment of the lower court since it substantially erred in law and denied it fair hearing.

The company in a brief filed by its lawyers from Babalakin and Company, contended that the NIC discarded the crucial issue of jurisdiction it raised and went ahead to hear and determine the case without determining whether it had the jurisdiction to do so or not. In the case filed at the Appeal Court on March 19, 2020, NBET is particularly contending that the suit filed by Sambo Abdullahi at the NIC had become statute-barred, having commenced it against the company more than three months after the alleged action.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: