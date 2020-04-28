Nasarawa quarantines 200 travellers over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nasarawa State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkarim Kana, said on Tuesday the state government has quarantined over 200 people coming from states with a high number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Kana, who is also a member of the state Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this at a press briefing in Lafia.

He said the travelers were intercepted and quarantined for 14 days at a facility in Lafia, based on the directive of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Kana said: “Samples from some of them were taken for testing and the results turned out negative.

“Those whose results turned out negative were released already and we are still awaiting some results.”

Similarly, the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, who spoke on behalf of the security agencies, said over 400 persons were arrested and prosecuted for violating the restriction order by the government within the last three weeks.

He added that security operatives would ensure the full enforcement of the Federal Government’s directive on inter-state travel.

He, therefore, warned the residents to adhere strictly to government directives on the partial lockdown and restriction of movement in their best interest as the security agencies would arrest and prosecute all violators. (NAN)

