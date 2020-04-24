Breaking News
Naira stable at N383/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The naira yesterday was stable at N383 per dollar   in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. However, the volume of dollars (turnover) traded in the window yesterday fell   by 53 percent to  $25.43  million from  $54.21  million on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Naira yesterday depreciated by N13 in the parallel market. According to  naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rate rose   to N434 per dollar from N421 per dollar on Wednesday, indicating N13 depreciation of the Naira.

