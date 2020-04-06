Naira Marley arrested over Funke Akindele’s house party

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Mafo crooner, Afeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley has been arrested by the Nigeria Police following his violation of lockdown order in Lagos.

On Sunday, the singer had been ordered to appear before the Police on Monday following the arrest of the popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, who hosted an house party to mark her husband, JJC Skillz’ birthday in her house in Lagos on Saturday.

The celebrity couple were arraigned and sentenced on Monday at Ogba Chief Magistrates Court in Lagos for violating both Federal and Lagos State directives on Covid-19 lockdown by hosting a party with more than 20 guests in attendance including popular politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi and Naira Marley.

According to DSP Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, on Monday, Naira Marley has been arrested and he will also be charged to Court for violating the restriction orders.

He said the Command has also launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party.

Elkana stated that the Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu expressed his profound gratitude to Lagosians and other well meaning Nigerians that speak up against the violations.

“Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19,” the Lagos PPRO stated in a statement.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: