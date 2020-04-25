NAF donates food to 250 Kaduna households

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF ,has donated food and other items to 250 households in Kaduna. NAF said the gesture was part of activities to mark its 56th anniversary and to cushion the effects of COVID-19 lockdown its host communities in the state.

The Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Musa Mukhtar said the 250 households were selected from the NAF’s host communities of Barakallahu and Kauya, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mukhtar said during the distribution of palliative to 100 households at Barakallahu , that the Chief of Air Staff had graciously approved that palliative measures be given by all its Command headquarters to neighbouring communities.

“The gesture is a testimony of the long standing relationship which exists between the NAF and its host communities It is not the quantity of what was given that matters but the spirit behind it,” he said.

“It is gratifying to note that the service has the interest of its neighbours at heart in view of the present situation we find ourselves occasioned by the COVID-19 global pandemic outbreak. This calls for a sober reflection among all citizens in the promotion of love, good neighbourliness and reaching out to the less privileged.”

“The need for us to stay safe through the promotion of personal hygiene, social distancing and taken all precautionary measures is therefore paramount.”

“We would continue to support community development oriented programmes in Kaduna state. I want to thank all elders of the communities and beneficiaries of the NAF palliatives here present for giving us the opportunity to render our assistance to assuage the hardship been experienced by our people at this crucial time. ”

“A special thanks goes to the Chief of the Air Staff for endorsing such a laudable exercise and to the government of Kaduna State for providing an enabling environment for the NAF to operate as well as the federal government for supporting the Service in fulfilling its mandate as enshrined in the constitution. May Almighty God deliver us from the menace of this pandemic and enable us restore to our normal livelihood. Thank you all for coming and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The Commandant, NAF Institute of Safety, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Chukwu who distributed the palliatives to 150 households in Kauya village, said the gesture was an indication that, the Air Force cared about its host communities.

The District Head of Rigachikun, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Sani who was represented by his Private Secretary, Kamal Abdul during the distribution exercise, thanked the NAF for extending its hand of help to host communities.

The peasants expressed appreciation to the NAF for the gesture.

