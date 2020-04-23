N20bn allocation: Imo govt launches probe against Ihedioha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State government Thursday asked the Emeka Ihedioha administration to be prepared to give account on his spending of N20 billion Imo State allocation, with nothing to show for it.

The Commissioner for Foreign/ International Affairs, Fabian Ihekweme, spoke in Owerri, added that the monies wrongfully used will be recovered to develop Imo state.

This is coming when the Ihedioha and his friend contractors are battling to defend the alleged misappropriation of N19. 63 billion local government allocations in Imo, said to have been used for fictitious road projects.

In a statement by Ihekweme, “It baffles me how we have degenerated to this pitiable level of playing dumb in our public engagements. It is so shameful that highly educated people still don’t understand the impact of the current global economic meltdown that has crippled world economies and brought economic hardship to even the wealthiest nations.

“Let me also refresh your minds especially for people who may have started experiencing symptoms of memory loss, that during the eight months of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s illegal occupation of Douglas House, the global crude oil price was between $57 to $61 per barrel.

“You may wish to recall that during that period, Imo State Federal Allocation net worth, was approximately between N5.1billion to N5.8billion. And yet, Ihedioha could not even sand fill any pothole in Owerri.

“It is also important to note that Ihedioha awarded road contracts worth over N57billion, he mobilised his friends and political associates as contractors but turned around to collect the money back from them. That’s why those contractors could not even move their equipment to the site.

“Maybe I need to remind us that the global oil price has fallen to an unbelievable level. Today, one barrel of oil is sold at $11 and I can authoritatively tell you that Nigeria has stopped selling and our customers are no longer buying because the cost of production is now higher than the selling price.

“Every right-thinking man knows that government at all levels are currently receiving little or nothing in terms of federal allocation.

“It is, therefore, inconceivable to compare a government that received over N6 billion per month for eight good months with a government that just got birthed under the present economic condition.

“Have you also forgotten that the entire eight months LGA allocations of nearly N20billion was cornered by Ihedioha and his gang in a broad-daylight? Well, this matter is before the appropriate authorities. And I can assure you that the Governor of Imo state, Sen. Hope Uzodinma will recover every Kobo from those looting robots.”

It was his view that “God deliberately brought Gov Hope Uzodinma to come and fix Imo state. And believe me, this Governor will correct the ills of the past and will definitely reposition Imo state for prosperity to thrive.

“Gov. Uzodinma has succeeded in creating a new Imo where everybody is a stakeholder.

“The greatest achievement of Gov Hope Uzodinma in the last three months apart of the solid foundation he has laid in the area of infrastructural development is his ability to have secured the safety of Imo people and shielded every Imo indigene from the attack of this ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.”

