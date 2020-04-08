N20,000 cash to poor Nigerians, another charade — Onuesoke

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

FORMER Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, yesterday, described the N20,000 palliative being reportedly paid to poor Nigerians by the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government as another charade aimed at looting the country’s treasure at a critical time when the world was battling to contain the spread of dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Onuesoke in a statement, yesterday, said nobody has acknowledged receipt of the N20,000 cash palliative, adding “One unfortunate thing about this Buhari led All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government is its penchant for telling lies and spewing media propaganda hence they cannot be trusted.

“How many poor Nigerians have you seen acknowledge the receipt or alert of N20,000 from the Federal Government? Coming to say they have started the payment of N20,000 to poor Nigerians without any single proof is a big lie.

“This is another opportunity to loot our national treasury even at a time when the entire world is going through a very difficult ordeal as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. What are the criteria used in arriving or ascertaining the poor and vulnerable?

“As a community development expert, I can categorically say that the Federal Government does not have a database to define the poor and vulnerable across Nigeria because most of them don’t even have a bank account not to talk of BVN.

“It is just an avenue to loot and siphon the national treasury for personal gain and aggrandizement. If truly the Federal Government is sincere about social palliative to cushion the effect of the lockdown, they would have provided 24 hours electricity with subsidized or free tariff for the people.

“You ask people to stay at home without electricity and the enabling environment to sustain such order. Even if they cannot order the power company to supply electricity free for the period of the lockdown, a responsible government would make double effort to ensure 24 hours electricity during the period of the lockdown.

“I equally condemn any act of brutality by men of the Nigerian army in their effort to enforce the stay at home order. The military ought to have carried out this noble task with high sense of civility and restraints.

“I think it is high time the Federal Government and the military high command look into these cases and ensure that culprit of such brutality are made to face the full wrath of the law which may serve as deterrent to others.”

