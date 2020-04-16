N2.5m ransom paid for release of kidnap victims in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

A sum of N2.5m has reportedly been paid for the release of wife and daughter of Reverend Olusanjo Ojo who were kidnapped about 48 hours ago.

The kidnapped persons are from the family of Baba Aso of Igbole in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The kidnapped woman identified as Funbi and her daughter, a serving corp member, was said to be coming from the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora when they were abducted by the hoodlums.

Vanguard gathered that the victims were forced into a forest on Igboora-Abeokuta Road by the hoodlums.

An impeccable source said, “The Olori and her daughter were released Wednesday night after payment of N2.5 million. We took the money to the abductors yesterday night in order to secure their release”.

“We delivered the money to them in a bush where the mother and her daughter were surrounded by about 12 armed herdsmen. They told us that not even the police could stop them.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, told Vanguard in a telephone interview that, “Concerted efforts of the police teams in collaboration with critical stakeholders within the community such as the vigilantes and hunters, paid off.”

