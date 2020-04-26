Mysterious deaths not connected with Covid-19, says Kano Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Kano State government on Sunday acknowledged recent deaths in the state, promising that the state government is on top of the situation.

This was also as it quickly said that deaths are not connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba, said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has already directed the state Ministry of Health to conduct a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the deaths.

Garba, said “although investigation into the cause of the deaths is still ongoing, preliminary report from the state Ministry of Health indicated that the deaths are not connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reports from the State Ministry of Health has shown that most of the deaths were caused by complications arising from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is earnestly waiting for the final report from the State Ministry of Health so as to take necessary action.

“Governor Ganduje from the onset, demonstrated the zeal and political will to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Governor Ganduje’s administration has been commended from within and outside the state over the proactive measures it took towards curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This explains why Kano, apart from being the most populous state, did not record a case of the pandemic until lately. Though we agree that the situation on hand currently is serious, we are not resting on our oars in taking appropriate measures to ensure that the good people of Kano state, and indeed, residents in the state protect themselves from the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state government is concerned over what is happening. The Ministry of Health is already handling the situation. When they are through with the medical investigation, further necessary actions will be taken.

“I urge the good people of Kano state not to panic. Government is on top of the situation. The mystery or whatever it is will soon be unravelled,” Garba however stated.

