….Aide tests positive, isolated

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

NATIONAL leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, disclosed that his late Chief Security Officer, CSO, Lateef Raheem, died of complications from the coronavirus but added that he and his wife, Senator Oluremi, tested negative to the disease, while another of his aide tested positive.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr. Tunde Rahman, stated that the aide has been isolated in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, guidelines.

The late CSO, Raheem, who died last Friday, tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement reads: “Following the death of our well-respected and beloved Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death.

“On Monday, the test results came back. The samples tested positive for COVID -19.

“As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death of Raheem, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and all their aides took COVID-19 tests Saturday, April 25.

“The results of the tests were returned this morning (Monday). Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator Tinubu were negative.

“The staff, which tested positive, has been isolated in accordance with NCDC guidelines.

“Further contact tracing and COVID-19 tests are being conducted by the NCDC with regard to the relatives and possible contacts of that staff member.

“Asiwaju has stressed that openness and transparency must be observed if we are to defeat this disease. There is no house immune to its entry.

“Contracting the virus should not bring social or moral stigma any more than contracting malaria or a common cold.”

