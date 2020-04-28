Breaking News
Muslims urged to remember Ramadan as fulfilment of obligation

2020-04-28
*Muslims at prayer

By Adeola Badru

AS Muslim faithful observe the annual Ramadan, they have been urged to remember the fasting period an important period to fulfil their obligations.

In a message made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, by the Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan Archdiocese, Most Rev. Gabriel ‘Leke Abegunrin, Muslim faithful were also urged to dedicate themselves to pray to God to save Nigeria and the world from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Priests and all faithful of the Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan, I wish to express my best wishes to all Muslims in Ibadan and Oyo State as Ramadan fast begins.”

“Ramadan is an important period for Muslims to fulfil their obligation to fast. Indeed, the Holy Quran enjoins the Muslims to fast when it states: “Oh you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you may learn piety and righteousness” (Q 2:183).”

“As you dedicate yourselves to Ramadan fasting, I implore you to pray for our country and the world at large that God may save us from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic,” the statement added.

