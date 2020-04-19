Music duo, Roze wins music lovers’ hearts with cover of Rema’s “Beamer”

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The COVID-19 global lockdown has made a lot of routine stuff drearier than ever. And it was just another routine exercise when US-based music duo and brothers, Row and Zuwa decided to do a cover of Rema’s banging single “Beamer” and it turned out to be anything but routine.

As soon as the brothers posted their own version of Rema’s new single ‘Beamer’ on Instagram, there was a wave of reactions and one could only wonder if the brothers have not outdone themselves this time as many of the comments suggest.

“ These guys did it better than Rema,” one @Omisakin_oromidayo said.

Even popular comedian, Lasisi Elenu could not keep his excitement to himself.

He said, “Okay, don’t lie guys, see the video I saw of this duo @rz.roze and I really think they did great with Rema’s new hit single.

“See how they made another person song sweeter. Na this kain people go borrow your cloth and e go fit them pass you,” says @soberdrunk.

@hoviso also concurred, saying, “Sounds better than the original song itself. Rema was just rhyming…Godzila, Shina Peter, Semovita, Blah blah blah. This one right here has got content.”

The ovation was so loud for these guys that some of those who commented demanded that Rema should do a remix with the duo.

The music duo, born Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma (ROW) and Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma (ZUWA) popularly known as ROZE are children of politician and music lover, Hon Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma. They were born in Houston, Texas, January 11, 1998 and July 30, 1999 respectively.

They were formally introduced to the Nigerian press in January of 2018 where they officially released their debut hit single ‘A Whole Night’ to the Nigerian audience. And riding on the success of the lyrical single, ROZE released their first single of 2019 on February 4, 2019 titled ‘Stranded’. After Stranded they released another banger titled “Patience” with the video.

Their discography includes songs like Too Much, All These Things, The Whole Night, Good things, Impressions, Stranded and Patience.

Although they are based in Houston, US they have been able to grace some A-list events in Nigeria. Last December they really made their presence in the country felt by performing at most shows and concerts. They performed at Zlatan show, Burna Boy show, 2Baba, Naira Marley, Soundcity concert with Olamide, Kizz Daniel concert, Warri Again concert as well as Alibaba’s January 1st concert.

While in Nigeria last December they also made media tour of Beat 99.9FM, Cool FM, WAZOBIA FM, Nigeria Info, STV, AIT, Channels TV, NTA, Hip TV, MTV Base, Soundcity among others.

They also performed at Quilox Nightclub during their 6th year anniversary.

