Murtala Muhammed Foundation donates medical and sanitisation supplies, others to NCDC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has supported the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Lagos, with a donation of medical masks, gloves and essential supplies to help combat the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic in Nigeria.

In a statement issued Friday from her Lagos residence, in compliance with the Presidential lockdown directive, the Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O), Mrs Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode disclosed that the gesture was to ensure that “the country’s health workers are equipped to discharge their duties without grave risk to themselves.

“As such, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has made a donation of protective medical masks and gloves and various sanitization supplies to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Lagos, in order to assist in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

A breakdown of the items which were delivered to the Central Public Health Laboratory Yaba include:

• 5,500 units of Disposable Medical Face Masks

• 2,500 units of N95 Respirator and Surgical Face Masks (3M N95 8810/8822)

• 20,000 units Latex Examination Gloves

• 50,000 ml of Hand Sanitizer

• 50,000 ml of Antiseptic Liquid Soap

• 100,000 ml of Germicide Liquid

• 50,000 ml of Antiseptic Lotion

• 8 Infrared Red Non-contact Digital Thermometers and

• 47,500ml Sodium Hydro Chloride Liquid were donated to the Centre.

“This donation will ensure enhanced healthcare delivery for patients and will help strengthen the centre’s fight against the virus, as the rest of the world, is dealing with the unprecedented COVID 19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: One discharged in Oyo

She reiterated that as the number of confirmed cases, as released by the NCDC is on the rise, “this has put health workers at the frontline of the battle against the pandemic. Therefore, we commend the doctors, nurses, pharmacists and all the healthcare workers who have emerged as the real heroes of the times. We believe it is important that the designated centres currently located in the eight states with major airports, should be prepared to safely manage patients with designated holding/isolation areas before they are transferred to treatment centres.”

Muhammed-Oyebode called on Nigerians to continue to support the healthcare facilities with direct donations stating that, she has never been prouder to be a Nigerian.

She also acknowledged all the civil society groups, corporations and individuals supporting citizens in diverse ways, by providing medical facilities, medical equipment and psychosocial support including those that are supporting women who are facing increased incidences of gender-based violence because of the stay at home order.

She further stated that the time to express anger and disappointment over the lack of health facilities and the pervasive socio-economic neglect that has characterized Nigeria is not now. “That time will come. I instead call on all citizens to focus on our common humanity and support each other as best we can, with essentials such as food, medicine, water and mental support until we overcome. We must create food support chains to enhance Government’s efforts especially for those whose incomes will not sustain them during the lockdowns.

In addition, she made a call also to every individual Nigerian and said this is a time for selflessness; “as difficult as it might seem for you, there is always someone right beside who has less than you do. Once you support that person then they should share with and support the next person beside them who has less than they do. This way we will build a chain of humanity until we get to the last person in need.”

“The virus clearly does not discriminate on the basis of tribe, religion and socio-economic class, and it has shown that money only matters if it serves humanity. Greed and corruption must be eradicated from our country, and we must begin to prioritize, health and education, and begin to look inwards to build systems and structures that are resilient and make us self-sufficient.”

The MMF chief executive officer applauded those who are working hard to fill the needs gaps, drawing attention to last week’s pictures of factories in Aba producing masks shared widely on social media. “It is time for Nigeria and the entire continent of Africa to come of age,” she said.

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), she hinted has for almost 20 years intervened in humanitarian response and disaster relief and management.

“As a not-for-profit organization, the foundation is committed to improving the living conditions of Africans by contributing to the reduction of poverty, elimination of conflict, and promotion of self-reliance and development.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: