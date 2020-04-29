Money laundering charge: Court rejects Maina’s fresh plea for bail variation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed a fresh application that Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing money laundering charge, filed for his bail conditions to be varied.

The Court, in a ruling by trial Justice Okon Abang, held that the defendant failed to adduce any material to establish the existence of an exceptional circumstance that would warrant a review of earlier conditions that was imposed for his release on bail.

Justice Abang dismissed the application as lacking in merit, noting that the court previously rejected a similar request the defendant made for a second review of his bail terms.

According to the trial Judge, “The first defendant failed to place materials before the court with convincing reasons, to show that there exist exceptional circumstances to warrant the variation of the conditions of the bail earlier varied”.

The former pension boss who is facing a 12-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him and a firm, Common Input Properties and Investment Limited, had earlier approached the court to review and vary some of the bail conditions it imposed on him on November 25, 2019, insisting that he found them too stringent to fulfil.

Based on his application, the court, on January 28, reduced the initial bail sum from N1billion to N500million.

It also reviewed the aspect of the bail terms that required the defendant to produce two serving Senators to stand surety for him.

Justice Abang varied the condition by allowing the defendant to only produce one serving Senator that owns a property worth N500m in either Asokoro, Maitama, Wuse II, Central Business District or Katampe districts in Abuja.

The court had before the review, stressed that the two Senators must aside depositing N500m each, own fully developed landed properties in either Maitama or Asokoro Districts of the Federal Capital Territory.

It held that the sureties must be resident in Abuja and must accompany the defendant to court on every trial date, adding that they must submit their three years tax clearance certificate for verification.

The trial judge warned that Maina’s bail would be revoked any day his surety failed to accompany him to court for his trial.

Besides, he directed the sureties to file an affidavit to show that they are capable of paying any penance should the defendant jump bail, even as he ordered Maina to surrender all his diplomatic and international passports to the court’s registry.

ALSO READ: Edo government denies plan to renovate INEC office

Meanwhile, about five months after he was granted bail, Maina has remained at the Kuje Correctional Center owing to his inability to perfect the conditions.

Aside allegation that he used fictitious names to open and operate various bank accounts, EFCC had in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/256/2019, alleged that the defendant used the firm to launder funds totalling about N2billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Maina recruited his relatives that were bankers to operate fake bank accounts through which illicit funds were channelled.

The prosecution told the court that contrary to financial regulations, the two banks, opened phoney accounts for the defendant, without conducting due diligence to ascertain the true identities of the owners.

It told the court that some of the bogus names Maina used to operate the accounts in a bid to conceal his true identity, included Aliyu Nafisatu and Dr Abdullahi A. Fisal.

The prosecution maintained that defendants committed criminal offences punishable under sections 11(2) (a), 15(3), and 16(2) (c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, and also acted in breach of the Advance Fee Fraud Act.

The defendants had since told the court that they are innocent of all the allegations.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: