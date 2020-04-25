Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

MMS Woman of Fortune Hall of Fame, WoFHoF, Initiative, has admonished Nigerian women to push for enforcement of the numerous laws which kick against gender discrimination in Nigeria.

The Founder, MMS WoFHoF Initiative, Kingsley Anaroke, made this call during a road walk/press conference held in Lagos recently by the organisation in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day, IWD.

According to him, the menace of gender discrimination persists across several sectors of the nation’s economy, including governance, in spite of the presence of sufficient laws designed to suppress it.

Anaroke said: “This position was corroborated by Professor Joy Ezeilo, an activist, who introduced a course in the Nigerian University Council’s curriculum called, “Women, Children & The Law”, in 1997.

“She lamented that despite using the courtroom and the classroom to advocate for women’s rights for several years, the law has done so little for Nigerian women.

ALSO READ:

“Too many laws have been passed and international treaties signed in the name of gender equality. Yet, patriarchy is still nowhere near extinction. Younger women need to push harder!” she posted on social media to mark IWD 2020.”

Anaroke also admonished women to develop the leadership, fiscal and entrepreneurial capabilities required to correct their paltry 4.5 percent representation on global Chief Executive Officers index.

According to him, the MMS WoFHoF Initiative has empowered over three hundred women via career and entrepreneurship mentoring, as well as through the provision of small and micro credit grants; and these women have so far proven to be better managers of resources and personnel.

“In a few weeks, we shall be having the MMS Hall of Famers’ Day in commemoration of the 2020 IWD. The event shall witness the recognition of ten women of substance as UN Generation Amazons while beneficiaries of the 5W-250,000 scheme shall reel out their testimonials,” he said.

He went on: “The UN Generation Amazons to be celebrated at the event have been selected from Nigeria’s transportation, finance, oil and gas, among other sectors.

“They are; Mrs. Olufunmilayo Olotu, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, Mrs. Sarat Braimah, Mrs. Stella Romaine, Mrs. Bridget Gold, Mrs. Rejoice Ndudinachi, Mrs. Princess Chi Ezeh, and Mrs. Felicia Agubata.

“Others are Mrs. Victoria Tarfa, Mrs. Ebele Okoyo, Mrs. Obelle Joy, Mrs. Folake Soyinka, Mrs. Chizoba Anyika and Mrs. Mercy Ebere.

“The event which is the third MMS Hall of Famers’ Day would hold in Lagos and it would have the Chairperson, Nigerian Ship-Owners Forum, Barr.(Mrs) Margaret Orakwusi, as Chief Host, while the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji-Dada, will be Guest Speaker.”

“The Chairman of the event would be the Lagos Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Barr (Mrs) Phil Nneji, who is to represent the national president of FIDA.

“The Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, will be Special Guest of Honour while the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, will be Chief Guest of Honour.

Also speaking at the press conference, the Program Manager, MMS WoFHoF Initiative, John Kwushue, urged women to break barriers of gender inequality with preparedness in self-actualisation and empowerment in career, education and entrepreneurship.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: