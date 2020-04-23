Breaking News
Ministry dismisses fake report on schools reopening

On 11:45 amIn Newsby
The Federal Ministry of Education has urged parents to disregard the fake news being circulated on social media on the reopening of schools in November.

A statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Goong, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the fake news originated from “an illiterate.”

“The ministry is asking parents, students and the general public to disregard the release in its entirety.

“There is no iota of truth about the release. Efforts are on to track the author, and if found to be a normal human being, he or she will be prosecuted.

“For now, everything about the release points to a mental lunatic.

“The ministry will no longer take such information for granted especially when it posses the capacity to mislead a large number of innocent Nigerians.”

Schools have been closed down nationwide as part of measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

