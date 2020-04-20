Breaking News
Minister of Agriculture mourns death of late CoS, Kyari

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Nanono, Sunday, mourned the death of the late Chie Of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Nanono expressed his pain in a statement signed by the Director, Information Department of the Ministry, Theodore Ogaziechi.

The statement reads in part, “My heartfelt condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari Government and people of Nigeria over the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, the President’s Chief of Staff.

My prayers and thoughts are with the family of the deceased, may Allah SWT grant him eternal peace.

The Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, said Kyari died on Friday, but was made known to Nigerians on Saturday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, and was buried on Saturday at the Gudu Cemetery

, Abuja after his body was flown in from Lagos, where he was receiving treatment due to contacting the novel Coronavirus in March 2020.

