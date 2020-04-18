Military kills several Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa forest

Kindly Share This Story:

The Defence Headquarters said on Saturday the Air Task Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole, has killed several Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their logistics facility within the Sambisa Forest in Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Enenche said the feat was achieved in an air interdiction mission executed on April 16 as part of ongoing operations to destroy the terrorists’ capabilities.

He said that the airstrike was conducted after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed that makeshift structures hidden under the dense vegetation of the area were being used by the terrorists for their logistics.

He said: “Consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched its fighter jets to attack the hideout, leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.

“Post-strike battle damage assessment showed the logistics facility engulfed in flames.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation.” (NAN)

