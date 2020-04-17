Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Military Bursts Boko Haram Cell, kill 4 in Nasarawa state

On 3:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Military Bursts Boko Haram Cell, kill 4 in Nasarawa state

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Nigerian Military has killed 4 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Toto, Nasarawa state of Northcentral Nigeria.

A military Commander, Abdulsalam Sani, told the BBC Hausa service in an interview, that they were in hot pursuit of other fleeing members of the dreaded sect.

From the interview monitored by journalists on Friday, the sect code-named Darul-Islam had operated in a neighboring town for some time, before they moved to Toto.

” Their modus oprenandi is just that of Boko Haram. Yes, the sect is an offshoot of Boko Haram. We’ve been monitoring them. We raided and killed 4 of them. We will get the others,” said Commander Abdulsalam.

READ ALSO: Shekau, Boko Haram Commanders reaching out to mediators for a ceasefire

” We recovered some weapons from them during the encounter. We know they are Boko Haram from our intelligence. We monitored them for a long time, ” he said.

“It was a successful operation. Though we couldn’t make an arrest, we were able to kill 4.”

” It’s not over, we will be on their trail. I won’t disclose their location. In the beginning, they were operating at Edu. Because of their strange activities, they were dispersed. Later, they regrouped at Toto.”

” We got the last Intel and burst their cell. They are really members of Boko Haram,” he said

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!