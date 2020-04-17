Military Bursts Boko Haram Cell, kill 4 in Nasarawa state

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Nigerian Military has killed 4 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Toto, Nasarawa state of Northcentral Nigeria.

A military Commander, Abdulsalam Sani, told the BBC Hausa service in an interview, that they were in hot pursuit of other fleeing members of the dreaded sect.

From the interview monitored by journalists on Friday, the sect code-named Darul-Islam had operated in a neighboring town for some time, before they moved to Toto.

” Their modus oprenandi is just that of Boko Haram. Yes, the sect is an offshoot of Boko Haram. We’ve been monitoring them. We raided and killed 4 of them. We will get the others,” said Commander Abdulsalam.

” We recovered some weapons from them during the encounter. We know they are Boko Haram from our intelligence. We monitored them for a long time, ” he said.

“It was a successful operation. Though we couldn’t make an arrest, we were able to kill 4.”

” It’s not over, we will be on their trail. I won’t disclose their location. In the beginning, they were operating at Edu. Because of their strange activities, they were dispersed. Later, they regrouped at Toto.”

” We got the last Intel and burst their cell. They are really members of Boko Haram,” he said

vanguard

