Military airstrikes neutralize many bandits in Maguga area of Katsina

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Military High Command said on Tuesday that its Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki has neutralized several armed bandits at Maguga in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Local Government Area shares hills and forest with Katsina state

The killing of the bandits is coming on the heels of the killing of 47 residents of three villages in Katsina- state on Sunday located at Danmusa, Safana and Dusi-ma local government area

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations said “The operation, which was conducted in support of Operation Thunder Strike, was executed on 19 April 2020 sequel to reports that some armed bandits, clad in black attire, had been sighted along with a large herd of rustled cattles in the area.

“Accordingly, the Air Component scrambled its aircraft to attack the location.

“Upon sighting the approaching attack aircraft, the armed bandits scampered to conceal themselves under nearby shrubs but were engaged with cannon fire which led to the neutralization of several of them.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and encourages the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate its operation to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the Country.”

