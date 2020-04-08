Mikel at fault for Trabzonspor sack, says Dosu

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Nigeria U23 keeper Joseph Dosu has said that John Obi Mikel made a faulty decision when he refused to play for his Turkish Club in the heat of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trabzonspor and Mikel parted ways after the former Super Eagles captain criticized the decision by the Turkish football authority to play the games of Super Lig behind closed doors when other major football leagues have been suspended.

“I think there is a better way to approach the problem instead of going to social media,” Dosu told Goal.

“What he said was okay but he should have not written it on social media. There is a footballers association in Turkey where he could write to and also the club’s captain.

“I feel it is not the best going on social media. We have people that employed us and there is always a code of conduct.”

