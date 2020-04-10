Anthony Joshua has basically named Mike Tyson the G.O.A.T with his prediction the New Yorker would defeat ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali.
On the back of Tyson defeating Ali in a computerized World Boxing Super Series finale recently, a debate has opened up. Joshua believes Tyson would have got the better of Ali if the two had ever met in the ring.
Speaking from his garden on an Instagram Live Q&A hosted by one of Joshua’s key partners, JD, the two-time world heavyweight champion was asked who he thought would win in the match-up. Joshua said: “It’s quite interesting.
Because in the era of Muhammad Ali’s heavyweight reign, the heavyweights were ranked as a cruiserweight (in terms of weight). “(But with the likes) of Mike Tyson, Larry Holmes, George Foreman, Lennox Lewis (era), they started getting bigger.
“Hence why, in the amateurs, they then created a super heavyweight division so the current heavyweight division in the amateurs is what we (now) class as the cruiserweight division. “Muhammad Ali went from light-heavyweight and moved his way up but he wouldn’t have been a fully-fledged heavyweight.
“Let’s say we bulked Muhammad Ali up and put size and strength to him. I truly believe Mike Tyson would have won.”