MFM’s Olukoya declares a seven-day prayer, fasting against COVID-19

Arogbonlo Israel

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Tuesday has declared a seven-day prayer and Fasting programme to revolt against Coronavirus (COVID-19) ravaging the world.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Overseer, Pastor Daniel Olukoya in the Church’s headquarters at Onike Iwaya, Lagos.

According to Olukoya; “The purpose is to silence the rage of the infirmity and to protect our citizens. The prayers are also designed to help our leaders receive inspiration for divine wisdom to take Nigeria and the rest of the world out of the gloom of COVID-19.”

The GO further stated the programme would run from the 1st to 7th of May, 2020.

He, therefore, urged all participants to add power and fervency to the prayers through fasting to a minimum of noon daily.

The prayer points and working scriptures are contained in the memo below;

