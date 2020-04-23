Vanguard Logo

Merkel says we are still at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic

On 8:40 am
German Chancellor, Angela Merkel
“We are not living in the final phase of the pandemic, but still at the beginning,” she told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

“We have won time,” Merkel said, adding that this had been used well to bolster Germany’s healthcare system.

