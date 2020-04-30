May Day: FG assures workers of job security

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said on Thursday the Federal Government would work to ensure that there are no job losses arising from the extreme effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Ngige stated this in his May Day message issued by his media aide, Mr. Emmanuel Nzomiwu.

He said the federal government would look at the four-pillar plan of policy responses to the pandemic laid out by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

According to him, such policies were intended to be human-centred and built on global solidarity.

He said all relevant factors to the nation’s workforce would be identified, analysed and solidified to ensure job retention and continued realisation of decent work agenda.

The minister assured that the federal government would be guided by labour standards as benchmarks for social and employment protection at this time of vulnerabilities.

He commended workers in the health sector for being in the frontline of fights against the pandemic.

Ngige said: “Over the years, May 1 has been a unique day in the world of work. It is a day dedicated to workers as partners in the socio-economic development of nations.”

The minister, however, said the 2020 May Day celebration was different “because we are all taking refuge in our respective homes, staying off the streets in a bid to stay alive and beat an invisible enemy.

He added: “The COVID-19 outbreak has affected modes of work and the utilisation of teleworking is on the increase.

“As you work from home, I urge you to do your best in that regard and to endeavour to demarcate your personal life from work.” (NAN)

