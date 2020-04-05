Mastercard provides free online STEM lessons to children, teachers, parents

Kindly Share This Story:

Mastercard has extended access to its signature STEM curriculum, Girls4Tech™, through a suite of new online, creative educational resources. The program has been designed to help parents and teachers engage and inspire children aged 8-12.

Through the newly launched website Girls4Tech Connect, teachers and parents can download lessons to help students learn about STEM topics, from the comfort of their homes or anywhere around the world.

These activities are built on global science and math standards, while incorporating Mastercard’s expertise in payments technology and innovation, to enable children to discover a range of STEM careers, such as Fraud Detective, Data Scientist and Software Engineer.

ALSO READ:

Now in its sixth year, Girls4Tech has engaged more than 800,000 students across the globe through inquiry-based activities and real-world challenges, all with the goal of inspiring more girls to pursue STEM careers and reduce the gender gap in these fields.

“We know that these are challenging times for parents and teachers on many fronts and hope that these learning resources are a fun way to engage and inspire kids about STEM while at home,” says Susan Warner, vice president of Community Engagement at Mastercard, and founder of Girls4Tech. “The easy access to the website enhances what we’ve done in so many workshops. We look forward to building on both efforts when it’s once again safe to gather in person.”

Beginning this week, new activities will be posted on a weekly basis at the Girls4Tech website, Facebook page and Twitter handle. Lessons are currently available in English, with additional Spanish and Chinese language content to follow in the coming weeks.

While all lessons are designed for students to work independently, materials are also available for teachers to guide online

Girls4Tech has reached more than 800,000 girls in 27 countries and on 6 continents, engaging more than 4,400 employee mentors worldwide and launching a new curriculum in 2019 to give students deeper exposure to the growing fields of cybersecurity and AI.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry with connections across more than 210 countries and territories.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: