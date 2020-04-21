Marcus Rashford raises over £20m to feed children

Kindly Share This Story:

Marcus Rashford has opened up about his involvement in a campaign to feed school children as coronavirus grips the country.

The Manchester United ace has used his profile to help raise a staggering £20m for FareShare, a charity distributing food to kids who would miss out on free school meals during the pandemic.

Rashford says he’s been flabbergasted at the total amount raised so far. “I think it’s just around £20m now,” explained the England striker. “It’s a big number.

“At first, the donations were going kind of slow. I put a bit of money in myself, it was at like £50,000, £60,000, and then I just remember two days later it was at £140,000 and something.

“Then a few weeks after that, it was £6million or £7million when some of the bigger companies started coming in. Literally, just two or three days ago, it reached £20million.“

“We don’t know how long this is going to go on for.”

Rashford says he would have been in the same position as many vulnerable youngsters if COVID-19 had hit during his youth.

“If this would have happened 10 or 15 years ago, it definitely would have affected myself as a kid in the position I was in,” said England striker Rashford.

