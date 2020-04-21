Breaking News
Translate

Marcus Rashford raises over £20m to feed children

On 12:33 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Rashford,
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Marcus Rashford has opened up about his involvement in a campaign to feed school children as coronavirus grips the country.

The Manchester United ace has used his profile to help raise a staggering £20m for FareShare, a charity distributing food to kids who would miss out on free school meals during the pandemic.

Rashford says he’s been flabbergasted at the total amount raised so far. “I think it’s just around £20m now,” explained the England striker. “It’s a big number.

ALSO READ: Ceferin: Football ready to be played behind closed doors

“At first, the donations were going kind of slow. I put a bit of money in myself, it was at like £50,000, £60,000, and then I just remember two days later it was at £140,000 and something.

“Then a few weeks after that, it was £6million or £7million when some of the bigger companies started coming in. Literally, just two or three days ago, it reached £20million.“

ALSO READ: Families sue helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash

“We don’t know how long this is going to go on for.”

Rashford says he would have been in the same position as many vulnerable youngsters if COVID-19 had hit during his youth.

“If this would have happened 10 or 15 years ago, it definitely would have affected myself as a kid in the position I was in,” said England striker Rashford.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!