Many people don’t like me because I speak the truth – Demgohearword

Popular social media comic sensation, Ekpe Peter Unuajohwofia, a.k.a ‘Demgohearword’ is one of Nigeria’s fast growing comedians, media activist, online promoter and social media influencer.

Born to Palmer and Justine Unuajohwofia family in Ethiope-east Okpara, Delta State Nigeria; he is the 13th of 16 children; a graduate of Houdegbe North America University where he earned a B.Sc. in Political Science.

The hilarious comedian who never fails to take swipes at whoever deserves it has finally come out to debunk speculations that he is taking after popular Instagram comic sensation, Warri Girl, who also does her comic skits in Pidgin English, laced with Warri accent.

He said; “I am not copying Warri girl. We both come from Warri, a society where Pidgin English is our primary language and perhaps Mr. Jollof is the only online Media activist that has been in existence before me; the rest of them from Warri came after me which they can all testify to.”

Speaking on how he ventured into brand, social media influencing, he said; “Honestly the motivation came when I saw my friend Jollof out there using his page to reach out there to the people and I told myself I can also use my own page to do the same thing by speaking the truth, helping people to reach out there and also reaching out to the government. And I started with just 300 followers to get to where I am today.”

He admitted that the profession is actually a lucrative enterprise in Nigeria and by extension, Africa. “Honestly it’s lucrative in different ways in Nigeria and outside Nigeria. I have achieved a lot from my brand and more are still coming through. Although a lot of brands have refused to strike deals with me because of the nature of my brand and because of speaking the truth.”

Speaking further, he explained his affinity with top Nigerian entertainers. “Yes I know a lot of top entertainers with the help of social media and most them like me because I speak the truth even when I don’t have the power or money to stand Nigeria. Also most of them don’t even like me because I speak the bitter truth”, he said.

He added; “I promote music without been told to do it mostly if the music is a good one because I love good music and in most cases they also tell me to show love by posting. Though I have my fee for promoting music online for upcoming artistes as well and same time I charge less once I like your music or I’m just trying to help a young artiste to reach out to the masses with the help of my Instagram page.”

Vanguard

