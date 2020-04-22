Man vows to trek from Lagos to Maiduguri if Shekau is captured alive

Kindly Share This Story:

A native of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, Deji Oladimeji, has vowed to march from Lagos to Maiduguri should the Nigerian Army capture Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau alive.

Oladimeji, who resides in the Ajah area of Lagos, disclosed this while reacting to the Army’s recent feat against the fleeing terrorists.

In the last one week, the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, have shown aggressive gallantry and bravery, crushing the jihadists at every instance.

No fewer than 150 lost their lives when an attempted attack turned soar in Buni Gari, Yobe State, as they met superior fire from the troops.

At the thick of things is Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General T.Y Buratai, who recently relocated to the Theatre of Operations to lead the final clearance.

There are reports, however, that Shekau suffered heavy bruises from the multiple offensives which has so far consumed some of his top generals.

Military authorities reveal that Shekau’s body language is that of one ready to surrender.

“If you talk about body language, the body language is there. If he makes any move in that regard, you will know but from the onslaught from troops, they can’t hide anymore”, Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General John Enenche, said.

Although the military added that there was no official contact with the terror leader yet, Nigerians have kicked against such move, calling on the troops to finish him once and for all.

However, Oladimeji, who is a popular businessman in his neighbourhood wants Shekau captured alive.

Should that happen, the 40-year-old promised to hit the road in a victory walk from Lagos to Maiduguri.

“I must commend our troops for recording such incredible momentum at a time there is crisis in the world. They have given us something to cheer about,” he said.

“I’ve always believed in the COAS. He has shown to be a man that is fearless and ruthless even though he is very jovial. He is dedicated and committed to correct the ills of previous governments.

“ However, as the world can see, victory is already sealed with Shekau begging for settlement. I wish he can be captured and made to pay for his sins gradually.

“If that can be achieved, I will trek from Lagos to Maiduguri even if it takes me one year.”

