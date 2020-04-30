Man in Viral Video appointed Ekiti COVID-19 Ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The man in the viral video, a former road safety officer, Mr. Femi Adeoye, who refused to cover up for his son but insisted on his isolation, has been appointed Covid-19 Response Ambassador by Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Governor Fayemi personally delivered the letter of appointment to Adeoye, shortly after a brief chat at Governor’s office in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday

Adeoye, according to the Fayemi, will help to propagate the message as a member of the COVID-19 Task Force in the State.

He was given a letter of commendation by refusing to cover up for his child who had sneaked into the state and insisting that he must go through the 14 days isolation and certified free of the virus by appropriate authorities before his admittance to his household.

The Son had travelled to Ibadan against his Father’s wishes and in complete violation of the lockdown and restriction of movement order by the state government.

He, however, sneaked into the state but his Father refused his entry into the family house and insisted that he must have the assurance of his well being before admitting him to the family household.

It was gathered that by Adeoye’s singular acts, he has proved to be a worthy ambassador of Ekiti State resolve to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Son is presently at the state isolation center located at Fountain Hotel in Ado-Ekiti.

Femi Adeoye Says he did what he did not for the Camera but for the Safety of everyone in the State. he accepted the offer to be a Member of the State Task Force and says he is ready to go the extra-mile to Justify the Confidence reposed in him.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Mr. Muyiwa Olomilua had earlier commended Adeoye’s heroic display, saying he epitomizes the Ekiti ethos of selflessness, which places a greater premium on the collective good of the society above personal and emotional considerations. This is the core of the Values Orientation policy of the Fayemi-led Administration.

