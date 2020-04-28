MAN hails Police over arrest of illegal Chinese miners in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Tuesday, hailed the Nigerian Police Force over the arrest of two illegal Chinese miners in Zamfara State, despite the lockdown order and closure of all mining activities by the association.

Speaking with Vanguard on the development, National President, MAN, Kabir Kankara, said the arrest was a good development to send a signal to all illegal foreign miners collaborating with some Nigerians who do not mean well for the sector and economy.

Kankara also stated that the sector’s challenges over the years have been such illegal foreigners who sponsor illicit mining operations that have negatively impacted the sector and economy including loss of lives and devastated environment.

He said: “This is a very serious development and I am happy with the arrest of these foreign economic saboteurs. If you could remember, at the advent of the Coronavirus crisis, I issued a statement asking all our mining members to stay away from their mining sites in compliance with the federal government directives to go on isolation and distancing.

“It is rather unfortunate that the same people who are the architects of this global pandemic that have so far consumed thousands of human lives and has devastated the global economic activities beyond repairs are the same people who are busy stealing the nation’s wealth with no regards to what is happening to Nigeria and her citizens.

“Moreover, Zamfara State has been under stoppage since the advent of banditry in the North-Western zone of the country.”

He also described the action of the illegal Chinese miners as economic sabotage and total disregard for Nigeria and Nigerian mining laws.

“This is also a clear indication that these Chinese people are not our brothers in progress but destroyers. Unfortunately, these foreign looters are all over the mining sites in the country illegally looting the nation in collaboration with our Nigerian saboteurs”, he said.

He also urged foreign investors coming for mining activities to be well registered officially with the association in order for them to be monitored and strictly adhere to the Mining Act.

“I am saying it again that any foreign investor coming for mining activities should be well registered and be made to officially partner with the Miners Association of Nigeria so that he can be monitored and be made to comply with the mining rules”, he said.

However, the miners’ boss also urged the police to go all out to bring the Nigerian collaborators to book with appropriate sanctions meted out.

“I will recommend that law enforcement should pursue and trace the Nigerian miners who collaborate with the Chinese people to loot the national treasures. They should also face the wrath of the law with a maximum penalty to serve as deterrence to others”, he stated.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: