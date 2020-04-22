Man from Istanbul, Dubai brings COVID-19 to Kaduna’- Baloni

Kindly Share This Story:

…state Discharges 1, confirms 3 cases

…Flays interstate travels

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Commissioner of Health in Kaduna State, Dr.Amina Baloni has confirmed the discharge of one more Covid-19 patient in the state, which brought the number of discharged cases in Kaduna to 5.

She however ,said ” among the 3 new cases is a 23 year old male who came into the state from Istanbul via Dubai sometime in March.’

Baloni said in a statement on Wednesday ,that the new discharge brought to 5 the number of patients discharged since the 14th of April 2020.

She confirmed 3 new cases of Covid-19 in the state, which brought the total number of coronavirus patients in Kaduna State to 4.

” Among the 3 new cases is a 23 year old male who came into the state from Istanbul via Dubai sometime in March.The second patient is 51-year old male who was tested in Samaru, Sabon-Gari local government area, after coming in from Kano.The third patient had earlier travelled to Kano and he is a 42-year old male from Unguwan Geza, Kaduna,” she said.

‘’These new cases reflect the danger that interstate travels pose to efforts to contain Covid-19’’, she said.

She warned that ‘’such travels spread the virus from place to place, complicate contact tracing and risk implanting the virus in communities.’’

“The lockdown which mandates people to stay at home is based on the logic that during a pandemic, the less contact there is with others, the safer everyone is.’’

READ ALSO:

“Residents should avoid interstate travels and to promptly report to the authorities any person who has recently travelled from an affected state and develops symptoms of cough, fever or sore throat.’’

‘’Such reports can be made to the COVID -19 Call Centre in Kaduna State, on the following numbers: 08051217710, 09058008251, 08118588175, 08118588176 and 09032102632.’’

‘’The importance of hand-washing, personal hygiene, social distancing and the avoidance of large gatherings in helping protect us all from Covid-19. It is important to stay home, stay safe and save lives.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: