Man City become first of Premier League giants to refuse Govt money

Manchester City have become the first of the Premier League big-boys to confirm they will definitely NOT put non-playing staff on furlough.

The current champions sent an email round hundreds of employees this weekend to ease concerns about the effect the coronavirus could have at the Etihad.

In it, chief operating officer Omar Berrada told them the club are committed to protecting jobs without using the government’s help.

The decision – which was given the thumbs-up by chairman Khaldon al Mubarak – was taken the last week and relieved workers have now been informed.

Their announcement comes on the back of two of their rivals announcing controversial plans to put many of their staff on furlough.

On Saturday, rivals Liverpool made the controversial decision to temporarily lay off a high number of staff – believed to be around 60 per cent.

That move was slammed by former players Stan Collymore and Jamie Carragher while ex-Reds midfielder Didi Hamann also criticised his old club on Sunday.

Tottenham announced a similar plan last week – and were roundly criticised for it. But City have ruled out following in their footsteps and put the minds of their employees at rest.

