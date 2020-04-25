Makinde relaxes curfew in Oyo, senior civil servants to resume work Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed that the State Secretariat reopen for workers from level 13 upward to resume work on Monday 27 April 2020.

According to him, “The State Secretariat will be reopened on Monday, April 27th, 2020. Only civil servants at level 13 and above with separate offices will resume.”

“The following guidelines are in place to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 within the secretariat:

“There will be new security measures in place including having only one gate to serve as entrance and exit. All other gates will be closed.”

He also directed that all meetings will be held online and that no visitors are allowed except absolutely necessary.

Other measures Makinde put in place to check COVID-19 in Oyo State include hand washing facilities in strategic locations around the secretariat; one 100ml hand sanitizer and face mask will be given to each officer; bush canteens around the secretariat will remain closed. Officers are encouraged to bring their own food for lunch.

“Posters and banners will be in conspicuous places round the secretariat to revalidate guidelines for resumption.”

He also disclosed that the dusk to dawn curfew in the State will be relaxed from 7 pm – 7 am, to 7 pm – 5 am in a bid to accommodate farmers this planting season. Noting that, “The farmers are being sensitised on how they can stay safe as they farm during this period.”

“The palliatives to be provided by the Oyo State Government are now ready. Based on our data, they will be distributed to 90,000 households identified as the poorest of the poor and 30,000 targeted vulnerable households.”

“The Oyo State Government will start taking delivery of the one million face masks being produced from tomorrow. These face masks will be distributed for free to market men and women, artisans, and civil servants.”

“Finally, the patients at Agbami Chest Centre, Jericho will be moved to the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo in order to upgrade the facilities at Agbami,” the governor added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

