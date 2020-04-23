Loyibo gives N10m to elderly in Tuomo Kingdom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

TRADITIONAL Prime Minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo, has given out a total of N10million to 1,000 persons from different communities in the kingdom as part of measures to cushion the economic impact of the lockdown in the kingdom.

The beneficiaries, most of whom are the elderly and vulnerable in the kingdom, were presented with the cash palliatives at Tuomo community, Burutu local government area of Delta State.

The exercise according to the traditional chief who is also a Niger Delta activist, is in continuation of his philanthropic gesture having embarked on the same drive last year with 50 traders and artisans receiving various sums of monies for their businesses while pupils and students from the kingdom were awarded scholarships to university level.

Performing the presentation on behalf of the activist, chairman of the distribution committee, Hon Peres Oloye stated that the event which is the first phase of the exercise is for the elderly and the vulnerable persons in the kingdom.

He said: “The second phase will involve more cash and food items for another set of indigenes of the kingdom benefiting. Am appealing to all community heads and leaders to be present during the exercise to ensure fair distribution of the items.

“I want to also commend President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for their dedication to the fight against the spread of the pandemic and I enjoin everyone to strictly adhere to laid-down directives to enable government tackle the ailment.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the traditional ruler of Ogbobagbene community, Chief Premier Obiokpo, in his response, said: “we are indeed elated and our prayer for Loyibo is that God should grant him long life and prosperity to continue in his good works for humanity.”

