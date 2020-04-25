Lockdown: Warri North LG boss commends Ereyitomi over palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of Warri North Local Government Council, Delta State, Hon. Aduge Okorodudu has commended the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National House of Assembly for donating cash and food items to the people of the Local Government Area during the sit at home lockdown ordered by the government, noting that both Ijaws, Itsekiri and non-indigenes benefited from the donation.

Okorodudu in an appreciation message to Chief Ereyitomi described the lawmaker as a gift from God to Warri federal constituency, noting that in such a tough time as the moment he has always shown that he loves the people at any time and season.

The Warri North Local Government Chairman commended Ereyitomi for standing firm for the people whenever the need arises just as he has displayed quality representation by providing stimulus packages to his constituents to cushion the effect of COVID -19 stays at home directive by the state government which is to help mitigate the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

He on behalf of the Warri North Legislative Arm and Executive of the Council appreciated Chief Ereyitomi for doing more than expected from him.

It would be recalled that the Warri House of Representatives Member, Chief Ereyitomi had donated millions of naira to Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West local government areas to support the people of his constituents to survive during the hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and stay at home directive by government.

