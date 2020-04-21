Lockdown: Police arrest 3 suspects over fake exemption tags in FCT

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday said it had arrested three suspects over production of fake lockdown exemption tags.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Abuja.

Manzah said the suspects were arrested by detectives from the command’s Intelligence Bureau following a tip-off and efforts to check the proliferation of fake lockdown exemption tags in the territory.

He said the suspects were arrested on Monday at UTC complex, Area 10, Garki and Enugu Street, Garki.

The PPRO said exhibits recovered from the suspects were 11 fake FCT lockdown exemption tags, eight fake Presidential Taskforce exemption tags and two flash drives.

Other exhibits recovered were one laptop, two fake Police Spy identity cards and some dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

He said the suspects had confessed during investigation that each of the tags were sold for N1,500.

According to the PPRO, since the commencement of the operation, the command has arrested a total of nine suspects for producing fake lockdown exemption tags.

He said seven suspects had also been arrested for obtaining the fake tags and using same to defy the presidential lockdown order.

Manzah warned that persons arrested in possession of the fake exemption tags would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

