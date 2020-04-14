Lockdown: Oyo Police warn violators against attacking officers, arrest suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, has warned erring members of the public violating the dusk to dawn curfew in the state to desist from attacking police officers performing their duties.

Olukolu gave the warning on Tuesday in Ibadan, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command.

He disclosed that few of his men are in the hospital receiving treatment as a result of attack from some individuals who violated the restriction order.

He noted that police personnel were not expected to be killed or attacked for whatever reason while carrying out their professional responsibilities.

“So, anyone who think he or she can harass, attack or try to injure our policemen in the line of duty; we will not take it, those that have done it will face the wrath of the law.

”So, anyone intending or planning another attack should desist,” he said.

The Commissioner appealed to all residents to obey the existing curfew between 7p.m and 6a.m, adding that there is no interstate movement, ” there is no entry and exit from Oyo state as a whole” .

On the recent rivalry cults clash in Ibadan, that claimed the live of one Ekugbemi – a cult leader; the Commissioner said two suspects have already been apprehended and in police custody.

He disclosed that efforts are ongoing with a view to arresting some other people that participated in the incident.

Olukolu said the command had redoubled the deployment of its officers to prevent any reprisal or backlash.

He added that other security agents have also be sent in to work with the police and the command is having the full backing of the state government in addition to the support from the police headquarters, Abuja, to ensure that Oyo state remains peaceful.

Meanwhile, 20 suspects nabbed for alleged armed robbery, kidnapping and murder were presented during the briefing.

Among the suspect is a 34-year-old man, who allegedly killed one Grace Ajibola, at Oluyole area of Ibadan, on March 17.

According to the Police boss, the suspect who had been an errand boy, to the victim, hit her with a wooden object, strangulated her and later carted away her cell phone and three ATM cards.

“Having discovered N2million in the bank account of the victim when she sent him to withdraw money for her via ATM in one of the new generation banks at Apata area in Ibadan.

“As soon as the incident was reported at SARS office, a team of SARS operatives embarked on discreet investigation to fish out the criminal assailant and he was arrested in his hideout in Akure, Ondo state,” he stated

Olukolu said that the suspect had confessed to the crime and had already withdrew N120,000 only from the victim’s bank account before his arrest.

“Also, a 5-man gang of armed robbers cum kidnappers, on March 17, at about 4p.m invaded the poultry farm of one Omobola Adepoju at Badeku village in Ibadan with guns and dangerous weapons and attacked Adepoju and her elder sister.

“The suspects dispossessed the duo of their cell phones and some amount of money and later whisked them away to an unknown location where they subsequently contacted their relatives and demanded for ransom before they would be released.

“Police swung into action immediately the incident was reported and the victims were later rescued unhurt after their relatives had allegedly paid some ransom to the criminal assailants.

“The suspects, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime and series of previous criminal activities they had masterminded within Oyo state,” the Commissioner said.

Olukolu appealed to the general public to give useful information to the police that could assist in nabbing criminals, stressing that criminals live among the people.

“For those that give information and distress calls, please when our officers call you back let us give them appropriate direction to locate the scene of the incident,” he said.

vanguard

