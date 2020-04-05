Lockdown: Nigerians berate Funke Akindele for organising party

Scores of Nigerians on twitter, berated Funke Akindele, an actress, for organising a house party amidst stay -at -home order by the Federal Government over COVID-19 pandemic.

Akindele on Saturday organised a house party to celebrate her husband JJC’s birthday at her residence in Amen Estate Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos

Some of the dignitaries that attended the party included; Naira Marley, Rasheed Gbadamosi, a former Lagos state governorship aspirant among others.

Recall that the Federal Government last week, ordered a total lockdown for residents of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States to curb the spread of COVID-19.

READ ALSO:

However, Akindele, an Ambassador of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) one of the agencies in the fore front of the battle to stop the spread of the virus, was seen holding house party with friends and families.

One of the twitter user, Mazi Olisaemeka with twtiter handle @olisasage said: “What Funke Akindele and the husband did was highly irresponsible, adding that the duo were expected to know better.

“How can you organise a house party with so many people in attendance at this time when social distancing is very important, it is really disappointing,” he said.

Also WalkingHumanJollofRice with twitter handle @n60oflife6 called on NCDC to immediately quarantine everybody that attended the house party.

According to him, dear @NCDCgov your Ambassador Funke Akindele, her husband JJC, Eniola Badmus, Naira Marley and the entire family threw a packed house party yesterday

” I love Funke and have nothing against her but everyone in that house should be forcefully quarantined, please treat as urgent,” he stated.

Another twitter user, OurfavOnlineDoc with twitter handle @Drolufunmilayo called on NCDC to immediately punish Funke for such act of misdemeanour and violation of government’s order.

According to him, dear @NCDCgov, please I hope there is a clause in the contract that Funke Akindele signed that spells punishment for the kind of idiocy she displayed yesterday. He said that Akindele’s action was a total slap on the NCDC for hosting a house party despite being an NCDC ambassador, stressing that her excuse was stupid, silly and shameful lie.

Danny Walter with twitter handle @Danny_Walter, said “see the crowd at Funke Akindele’s party with Naira Marley in attendance, Eniola Badmus and people who just barely returned from the United Kingdom.”

Walter said such act was the height of irresponsibility and must come with commensurate punishment for the actor Mr Ayekooto Akindele with twitter handle @DeeOneAyekooto said to think Funke Akindele, a Dettol Ambassador, who is leading campaign against COVID-19 and on the advert but still went ahead to host party was height of irresponsibility. According to him, y”are a Lagos State Government Ambassador, you held a party in the midst of COVID-19 lockdown, shame on you, you are not a worthy ambassador.”

Tife with twitter handle @Tife_fabunmi said, “you people will confidently and passionately drag our politicians for not doing the right thing but all of a sudden, you do not want people to drag Funke Akindele.