Lockdown: New York residents can wed via videolink – Gov Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo

Residents of New York will be able to hold their weddings via videolink while the city’s marriage office is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

“I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference,” Cuomo wrote.

Usually at least one of the engaged pair is required to attend the marriage bureau in person to obtain the marriage permit.

Strict measures that limit movement will stay in place until mid-May in New York, the U.S. epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 13,000 have died in New York City from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

